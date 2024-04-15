Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

