Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($3.99) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
