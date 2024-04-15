Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

DARK stock opened at GBX 459.30 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 371.89. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 237.29 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 501.60 ($6.35). The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,533.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.92), for a total value of £702,000 ($888,495.13). 50.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

