Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 900 ($11.39) target price on the stock.

Britvic Stock Up 0.5 %

Britvic stock opened at GBX 830.42 ($10.51) on Thursday. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($9.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($12.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,720.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 845.71.

Insider Activity at Britvic

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.21), for a total value of £362,568.92 ($458,889.91). Insiders have purchased 52 shares of company stock worth $44,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

