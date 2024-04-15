Nuformix (LON:NFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 322484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

