Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $126.20 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $566.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

