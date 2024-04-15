Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Notable Labs from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Notable Labs Stock Up 2.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Notable Labs
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs makes up about 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned 9.21% of Notable Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Notable Labs Company Profile
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.
