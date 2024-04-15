Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 4.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.20. 1,593,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,463,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,572,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

