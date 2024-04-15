Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norcros
Norcros Stock Down 1.7 %
About Norcros
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Norcros
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.