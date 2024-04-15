Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £158.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,106.25 and a beta of 1.43. Norcros has a 1-year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.58).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

