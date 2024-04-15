NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 25,914,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 56,519,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

