Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Nine Energy Service

In other news, insider Ann G. Fox sold 216,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $470,247.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,059.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 45.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 0.4 %

NINE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 817,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,804. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Stories

