NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,893,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

