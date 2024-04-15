Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nichias Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NICFF opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. Nichias has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $22.86.
Nichias Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nichias
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.