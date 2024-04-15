NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

