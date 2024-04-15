NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NextPlat Stock Down 20.9 %

NXPL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 1,343,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. NextPlat has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextPlat by 81.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextPlat in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NextPlat in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NextPlat during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

