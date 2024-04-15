NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $62.75. 11,107,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,825,104. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

