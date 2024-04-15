NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 13400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Trading Up 20.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NexOptic Technology
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.