NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Short Interest Update

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Compass Point upgraded NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLCP
NewLake Capital Partners Trading Down 0.8 %
NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
About NewLake Capital Partners
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.
