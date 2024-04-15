Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. 229,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,031. Nevro has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nevro by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

