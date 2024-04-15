Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nevro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.54.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVRO

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE NVRO opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.89. Nevro has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.