Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.20 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $130.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,224.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.93 or 0.00804464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00123243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00191975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00041911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00103782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,643,629,809 coins and its circulating supply is 43,965,391,139 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

