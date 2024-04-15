Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neogen traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 767645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $538,605. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.