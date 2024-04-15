Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,605. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 177,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,085,000 after buying an additional 1,663,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

