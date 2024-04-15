Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBLY shares. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.60 on Monday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$835.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. In other news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total transaction of C$55,685.88. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

