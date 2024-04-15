Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $55.08 on Thursday. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 31,772 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,778.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,924.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 31,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,496,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at $319,924.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,280,585. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RxSight by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

