NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $5.61 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and $775.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.61 or 0.00008491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00057993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,090,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,286,635 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,091,665 with 1,066,123,190 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.41000967 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $831,277,092.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

