NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.48 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.48 billion and approximately $784.33 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00008183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00055431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,191,587 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,295,977 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,091,665 with 1,066,123,190 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.41000967 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $831,277,092.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

