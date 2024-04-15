Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. 12,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,386. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a PE ratio of 131.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

