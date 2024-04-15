National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) PT Raised to $72.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NFG stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

