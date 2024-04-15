Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 186,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,874.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,477 shares of company stock worth $28,552,682. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

