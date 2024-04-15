Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.