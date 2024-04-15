Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.47 on Monday, reaching $195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,468,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,286,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

