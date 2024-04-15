Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 704,321 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

