Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.23.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $47.04 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $470,447.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

