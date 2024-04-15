M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $7.76 on Monday, reaching $142.32. The stock had a trading volume of 955,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.15). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

