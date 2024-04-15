Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 618,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.11. 196,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

