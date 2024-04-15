Morgan Stanley Trims Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Target Price to $450.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $466.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

EG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.73.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

