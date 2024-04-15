Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.17.
In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
