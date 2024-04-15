Morgan Stanley Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $230.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TRV traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $221.38. 325,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,938. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

