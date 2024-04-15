Morgan Stanley Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $41.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.54. 446,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

