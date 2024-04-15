Morgan Stanley Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $27.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.13. 1,232,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

