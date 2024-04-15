Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Numis Securities

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 2,500 ($31.64) to GBX 3,000 ($37.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 0.9 %
LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,285 ($28.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,275.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,145.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.24. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,604 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,483 ($31.43).
Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 78 ($0.99) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,560.00%.
Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.
