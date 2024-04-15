Monero Price Hits $121.26 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $121.26 or 0.00189488 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $55.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.04 or 0.00792340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00122071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00104620 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,423,983 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

