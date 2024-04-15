Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

