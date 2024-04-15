Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $15.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.85. 839,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,040. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.45. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.