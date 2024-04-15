Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.49.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,966,476. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.