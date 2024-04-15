Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.03. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 740,761 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

