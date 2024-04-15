Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.03. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 740,761 shares traded.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.