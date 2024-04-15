MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Short Interest Update

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 4.3 %

MLKN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.85. 243,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,122. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

