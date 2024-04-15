MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

MGM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.86. 2,424,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

