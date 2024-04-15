Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of MXC opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.69.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
